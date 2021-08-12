He was reported as missing around 3.15pm this afternoon.
Police believe Alistair may be using public transport and may have travelled to Colchester or Clacton.
We and his family are worried about him and want to make sure he’s ok.
If you see Alistair, please call us immediately on 101 citing incident 715 of today.
Can you help us find 31-year-old Alistair Clark from Great Dunmow
