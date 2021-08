Claire White was last seen in the Marle Place Road area at around 11.30pm on Thursday 12 August 2021 and is believed to still be in the local area, walking on foot.

The 43-year-old is described as being around 5ft tall with blonde hair that is shoulder length.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue top and stripey, multi-coloured pyjama bottoms. She also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 12-1687.