Plymouth gunman unmasked after shooting five dead including a 5 year old girl Police are working 13 different crime scene

Plymouth gunman unmasked after shooting five dead including a 5 year old girl

The gun man has been named locally as 23 year old Jake Davison.

He is thought to have shot and killed his mum, sister and brother before randomly killing random innocent people in the street before killing himself.

One of those randomly killed is thought to be a five year old girl who was walking a dog in the street with her family.

Six people included in self died at the scene yesterday evening around 6 pm.

Jake Davison has been officially named by Police he was a registered fire arms holder.