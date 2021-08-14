Police launch probe after serving West Mercia Police officer and Three year old found dead in Kidderminster

Earlier today Police attended an address in Cairndhu Drive in Kidderminster following concerns for the welfare of a man and young child. On arrival, officers found the man, aged 39, and a three-year-old child had sadly passed away. The man was a serving West Mercia Police officer
have launched an investigation into the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained. It is with great sadness that we share this news today.
Whilst the circumstances surrounding the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident. Police have offered their deepest condolences are with the officer’s family, friends and colleagues.
