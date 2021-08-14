Fifteen charges have been authorised against a Dartford man who was arrested following a pursuit across Gravesend

John Steadman is alleged to have burgled, or attempted to burgle, nine properties across Thong Lane, Lower Higham Road and Old Road East across the late morning and early afternoon of Wednesday 11 August 2021. He is also alleged to have had an altercation with the occupant of a property in Old Road East, while armed with a plank of wood.

He is said to have travelled to the scene of some of the burglaries in a Ford Fiesta, which was set alight after it collided with some wheelie bins, also in Old Road East.

Following a search of Gravesend, which was assisted by the National Police Air Service, Mr Steadman was identified as a suspect and detained in Donald Biggs Drive.

While in custody, he is said to have assaulted a Kent Police PCSO and caused damage to police van.

The 27-year-old, of Maple Road, has since been charged with five counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary, arson, assaulting an emergency services worker, possessing an offensive weapon, criminal damage and driving without a licence or insurance.

He appeared for a remand hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday 13 August and has been remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 10 September.