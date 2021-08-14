Police name victims of Plymouth Gun Rampage

Devon and Cornwall Police have named those who lost their lives after being fired at point-blank range by gunman Jake Davison: They are the offender’s mother Maxine Davison (50), also known as Maxine Chapman, Sophie Martyn (3), her father Lee Martyn (40), Stephen Washington (59), and Kate Shepherd (66).

These are the first pictures of the victims gunned down by Plymouth ‘incel’ gunman Jake Davison as police confirm the identity of those who lost their lives.

Sophie Martyn, 3, and her father Lee, 43, were shot at random as Davison entered Biddick Drive and fatally killed the pair who were walking up the road.

They were rushed to nearby Derriford hospital, where Lee’s wife works, but both passed away despite the medics’ best efforts.

Tributes have flooded in for the pair who lost their lives during a six-minute scene of carnage, as it was revealed Sophie was adopted by Lee and his partner two years earlier.

One friend said in a tribute: ‘You were such a kind selfless gentleman who put everyone else before yourself we have shared many memories together, I will never forget the things in life you have done for me.’

‘Deepest and sincerest condolences to all the deceased & hope those injured make a speedy recovery.’

After murdering Sophie and Lee, Davison walked to an adjacent area of parkland and opened fire on Stephen Washington, 59, before killing Kate Shepherd outside of Blush hair salon.

Neighbours said Mr Washington was out walking his two pet Huskies along a tree-lined path close to the Davison family home when he was shot by the killer.