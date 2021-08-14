A man who died in a fatal road traffic collision in Andover has been named as we continue to appeal for witnesses.

The incident occurred just after 10am on Friday, 23 July on the B3400 from Andover to Hurstbourne Priors and involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a cyclist.

The cyclist, James Tassell – known as Jim – 70, from Barlows Lane, Andover, was taken to Southampton General Hospital by air ambulance but died of his injuries on Wednesday, 28 July.

The car driver, 81-year-old man from Whitchurch, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has been released under police investigation.

We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time or may have seen what had happened, or have dash cam footage of the incident.

Please call 101, quoting reference number 44210291458.