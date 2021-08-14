The Plymouth shooter’s gun licence was returned to him by police after it was revoked following assault claims IOPC set to investigate

The IOPC has said it will investigate Devon and Cornwall Police over Jake Davison’s possession of a shotgun and shotgun certificate, which were returned to him last month after being removed in September 2020 following an allegation of assault.

It comes after 22-year-old Davison went on a shooting spree through a quiet Keyham neighbourhood last night, before turning the gun on himself.

His victims included father Lee Martyn and his three-year-old daughter Sophie.

Devon and Cornwall Police tonight named all five victims of Davison’s deadly rampage as locals of the area.

The investigation follows a mandatory referral from the force which contains preliminary information that Davison’s shotgun certificate and a shotgun were returned to him in early July this year.

The certificate and shotgun had been removed by police in December 2020 following an allegation of assault in September 2020.

IOPC regional director David Ford said: “We can confirm that this morning we received a mandatory referral from Devon and Cornwall Police relating to yesterday’s tragic events in Plymouth in which six people lost their lives.

Our thoughts remain with all of the many people who will be severely affected. The referral related to yesterday’s events as well as police contact with Jake Davison prior to the incident, including the force’s role and actions regarding firearms licensing.

“After assessment of the referral we have determined we will carry out an independent investigation focusing on Jake Davison’s firearms licensing history and its impact on the tragic events of Thursday 12 August.

“We will examine what police actions were taken and when, the rationale behind police decision-making, and whether relevant law, policy and procedures were followed concerning Mr Davison’s possession of a shotgun.