Police are appealing for witnesses who were in or around Lawns Park in Swindon

A midday last Friday (06/08) a sex attack took place.

A 38-year-old woman was walking along Lakeside when she was approached by a man who asked her for a cuddle and if she would be his girlfriend. He went on to touch her inappropriately on an intimate part of her body and then attempted to hug her.

The man is described as being 5’4” tall with a tanned complexion and short, dark hair. He was wearing a red, white and black shell suit jacket with dirty denim jeans, a black cap and a dark rucksack. He also had very distinctive crooked/twisted teeth.

We’re especially looking to speak to a dog walker who the victim says went past at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information can get in touch by either reporting online here: https://www.wiltshire.police. uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to- report-a-crime/ or by calling 101 and quoting reference 54210076511.

They can also report anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.