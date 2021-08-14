Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Culver Parade, Sandown

The incident happened around 12.30pm yesterday (12 August) near The Bandstand restaurant and involved a blue community transport bus.

Two passengers on board were injured and taken to hospital.

An 81-year-old woman had minor injuries and was later discharged, and an 86-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw the blue bus in the run-up to the incident or maybe you have dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting 44210320816. Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.