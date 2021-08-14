The incident happened around 12.30pm yesterday (12 August) near The Bandstand restaurant and involved a blue community transport bus.
Two passengers on board were injured and taken to hospital.
An 81-year-old woman had minor injuries and was later discharged, and an 86-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital.
Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw the blue bus in the run-up to the incident or maybe you have dash-cam footage?
Anyone with information can contact us online or by calling 101 quoting 44210320816. Alternatively, you can contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Culver Parade, Sandown
1 day ago
1 Min Read
The incident happened around 12.30pm yesterday (12 August) near The Bandstand restaurant and involved a blue community transport bus.
You may also like
KENT • ORPINGTON
Man found dead in Orpington Park being treated as unexplained
January 3, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Police officer recovering after being stabbed in West London
July 29, 2020
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Person Hit By a Train at East Croydon
March 19, 2020
BREAKING • CROYDON
Man charged in connection with Penge Attack
May 29, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Fire Takes hold at former Walkabout in Southampton
July 12, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON • WEMBLEY
Police reversed rammed by Range Rover on the A406 Park Royal
11 months ago
BREAKING • LONDON • SOUTHALL
Police probe body found in suitcase in Southall
8 months ago
Murder one in London 2019 Charlotte Huggins
December 27, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
Grenfell con couple jailed
July 13, 2018
BRIGHTON • MISSING • SUSSEX
Police searching for missing woman Lucy Clarke
March 3, 2020
BREAKING
Man dies after Hit and Run in Andover
March 7, 2016
BREAKING • TEST VALLEY
Police close A30 after fatal collision near Nether Wallop
November 22, 2016
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Art work stolen from Portsmouth Catherdral
August 8, 2018
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SURREY
Two arrested after man is shot in Blackwater
February 10, 2018
BREAKING • FAREHAM
All The Fun At The Wickham Horse Fair
May 20, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Emergency Workers to be issued with Spit guards
February 8, 2017
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Fire Crews Called to Tackle Flat Fire in Southampton
February 13, 2017
BREAKING • LONDON
Police renew appeal in fatal Knightsbridge murder
December 16, 2019
BREAKING
One Person Dead after Explosion in Lincoln
December 21, 2015
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Car careers off road in Portsmouth
May 22, 2016
BREAKING • ESSEX
Man charged over Dagenham Murder
January 3, 2018
BREAKING • BROMLEY • KENT
Weapons and drugs recovered after bromley Raid
May 5, 2020
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Teen remanded over attempted Murder charges
10 months ago
BREAKING • COVID19
One Hundred and Three drink drive arrests over last fortnight
April 18, 2020
BREAKING • WINCHESTER
Charity says ‘thank you’ to volunteers
February 7, 2016
BREAKING • KENT
Waste fire spreads to shed and outbuilding in Sittingbourne
June 29, 2018
BREAKING • SURREY
Man sadly dies at Runnymede Roundabout roadworks
June 1, 2018
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
Dramatic Rush hour Police shakedown on busy A2 near Canterbury
November 14, 2019
BREAKING
A303 closed in both directions after hay fire
April 25, 2019
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Lucky Escape For Driver after Car Leaves M27 Motorway in Southampton
November 12, 2016