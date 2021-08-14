A 7.17 pm on Friday, close to Oxford Circus. A male has been found with multiple stab wounds. Police say they await an update on the man’s condition. If you have any details about this incident please call the met Police on 101, REF 6520/13thAUG.
Armed response officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Oxford Street
1 day ago
1 Min Read
