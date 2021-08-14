Police were called at 6:10pm and say they await an update on the victim’s condition. There have been no arrests and a crime scene remains in place.
A young man aged in his 20s is in hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed repeatedly in Stamford Hill, #Hackney, N16
1 day ago
1 Min Read
