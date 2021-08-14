Murder probe launched after man found dead on Portsmouth Street

A MAN and a woman from Southsea have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died.

Police were called at 2.44 am Tuesday 10 August after a male was found lying in the street South Central Ambulance Service attempted to give life-saving treatment and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Police spokeswoman said: ‘As part of our enquiries, a 33-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man, both from Southsea, were arrested on suspicion of murder.

‘They have both been released on conditional bail while our investigation continues.

‘Detectives are continuing with extensive enquiries to determine the exact circumstances of what has occurred.’

Anyone who has information about the death has been asked to call 101