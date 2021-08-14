Officers investigating a dog bite incident in Bournemouth are issuing an image of a man they would like to speak to

At around 4.15pm on Tuesday 10 August 2021 a woman aged in her 50s was walking her elderly dog in a field at Hengistbury Head when a man with two spaniel-type dogs walked past her.

Initially the dogs were on a lead but when he let them off they ran back toward the woman’s dog and were aggressive toward it. The woman went to intervene and was bitten on the hand, causing a puncture wound.

The male dog owner got them back on the lead but refused to give his details. He was later seen getting into a silver transit van.

Police Constable Jennie Sykes-Martin, of Dorset Police, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into this incident and have obtained an image of the dog owner with his animals.

“I would urge anyone who recognises him to please come forward. I would also urge the man to do the right thing and come forward so we can take your account.”