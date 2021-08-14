Family pay tribute to to a ‘much-loved’ woman killed in Portsmouth following a hit and run collision

A family has paid tribute to a ‘much-loved’ woman who died in a collision on Winston Churchill Avenue on Tuesday 3 August.

Police were called at 9.32pm to reports of a collision between a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, 55-year-old Sharon Randall of Waterloo Street, Southsea, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to Sharon, known to family and friends as Polly, her family said: “Polly was a much-loved partner of 33 years who has sadly been taken from us and will be missed so much.

“Polly was a huge character that neither family, friends nor others who knew her will ever forget.

“At this sad time we ask for all our family and close friends to be allowed the privacy to grieve and come to terms with the devastation that has been forced upon us and our lives.

“Her memory will always remain and live on through the smiles and joy of all of us that had the pleasure of knowing her. Rest in Peace our Polly. You’ll be forever in our hearts.”

The car involved left the scene but was located nearby and the two occupants were arrested.

A 32-year-old man from Cosham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving with alcohol over the limit, causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of drug driving. He has since been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

A 36-year-old woman from Cosham was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, causing death by dangerous driving and driving with alcohol over the limit. She has since been released with no further action being taken against her.

Officers have renewed their appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have information that can help them find out the exact circumstances of the collision.

Did you see what happened? Do you have dash cam footage or CCTV images of the collision?

Anyone with information which can help our officers in their enquiries can should call 101, quoting 44210308587.

Alternatively, go online and submit information via this link https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.