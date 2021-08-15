The number of burglaries across Essex continues to fall as newly published figures show a consistent decline over the last two years

In Essex, in the year to the end of July 2021 – the latest figures available – we’ve had 2,664 fewer burglaries reported than at the same point last year. The figures show a fall 30 per cent year on year.

Although the restrictions in place from March 2020 to July this year are likely to have impacted the figures, it should be noted that the number of burglaries in the county was falling well before the pandemic – in the year to the end of July 2020 we’d had 1,715 fewer burglaries than the previous 12 months, a fall of 14.3 percent.

And indeed for the same period in 2019, reports of burglary were down by 926 on the same timeframe in 2018.

But the force is determined not to rest on its laurels, and it has set a high expectation of officers when dealing with burglaries.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, the Essex Police lead for burglary, said: “The figures show a really promising trend, not just through the coronavirus pandemic when the country was subject to restrictions, but also before then.

“So, it is clear we are moving in the right direction – but there is no guarantee that will continue and as the county moves forward without a ‘stay at home’ message I would like everyone in the county to make protecting their home a top priority.”

He added: “Here in Essex, burglary is one of our force priority areas. We know it has a significant impact on the wellbeing and the safety of our victims whose homes are broken into. Indeed, it is among the most violating of crimes.

“And as part of that focus, we have a presumption of attendance to every residential burglary and, if that is not the case, there must be a very good reason – such as it being historic and therefore not likely that a visit would have evidential value.”

As part of the force’s approach, we also regularly review where we are seeing hotspots, linked offences or repeat victims and where we see repeat suspects or have known burglary offenders wanted for other matters.

Ch/Supt Anslow added: “However, I would emphasise that, despite the figures showing a promising trend and our own focus on driving this crime down, the biggest deterrent remains self-assessment in the home.

“That means – even as the days and evenings stay lighter and warmer – locking doors and windows and leaving car keys well away from plain sight through windows.”

For advice on how best to keep your home safe, go to: https://www.essex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/protect-home-crime/