Surrey Police officer Liam Horley, 21, from Farnborough, was pronounced dead at the scene

The family of a man who sadly died in a single-vehicle collision in Aldershot on Friday (August 6) have today paid tribute to him.

Police were called just after 5.20pm to a collision involving a red Peugeot 308 on Claycart Road, near the Wellington statue.

Sadly, Liam Horley, 21, from Farnborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family today said: “Liam was much loved by all those that met him. He was more than a son, brother, boyfriend and grandson, he was a loving, funny, charismatic young man and such a joy to be around.

“Being such a driven and determined person, it was obvious to all that from an early age Liam was destined for a career where he could help people.

“That career started with the Army Cadets, where he rose to become a lead cadet for his troop, but his true desire since the age of 10 was to become a Police Officer.

“A desire that became a reality on 6th January 2020 when he joined Surrey Police.

“To say that we were so proud is an understatement, and it was clearly a role that he took to immediately. He proudly carried his dedication, commitment and professionalism to the communities he served every day, and wore his uniform with pride.

“He was the kind of person that would do whatever he could to help. He saved a family members life by performing CPR on them for twelve minutes before the ambulance arrived, his quick actions saved a life that day, but he was too modest to take the credit.

“As a family we are lucky to have many wonderful memories, whether it was holidays, watching him in goal at football matches or just spending time with his family.

“He leaves a huge void in all our lives and words will never convey the pain, sadness and utter devastation that we are left with.”

Liam’s team at Surrey Police have also paid tribute to him. They said: “Liam had a quiet confidence with a positive outlook and willingness to just have a go.

“He was always the first to volunteer for tasks or demonstrations which enabled both himself and his colleagues to develop. He never complained and just got on with the job in hand. On the West Surrey Coaching Unit, Liam performed admirably and was keen and willing to attend a whole variety of incidents in order to further his knowledge.

“He progressed through to independent patrol in good time and continued to develop providing an exceptional level of care to victims and the community alike.”

The passenger in the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Twickenham, remains in hospital at this time, where he was taken having suffered serious injuries.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision remain keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed it or saw the vehicle in the area in the moments leading up to the collision.

They also want to hear from anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210312832.