Searches underway to locate missing teenage girl in Bournemouth

Officers carrying out searches for a missing teenage girl in Bournemouth are appealing for help from the public to find her.

Julia Woznica, aged 13, was last seen in Walpole Road at around 5.45pm on Friday 13 August 2021.

Julia is described as white, five feet five inches tall and of skinny build with very short black hair. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a black hooded top.

Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Julia has been upset recently and we are very worried about her.

“I would urge anyone who has seen her, knows of her whereabouts or has seen a girl matching the description given to please contact Dorset Police immediately.

“Finally, if Julia sees this appeal – please contact us or your family as we all just want to make sure that you are OK.”