Devon and Cornwall Police have now confirmed the identities of those people who have died following a shooting incident in Keyham, Plymouth

All the deceased lived locally in the Keyham area.

The offender has been named as Jake Davison, aged 22.

The victims have been identified as Maxine Davison, also known as Maxine Chapman, aged 51, who was the mother of the offender.

Further victims were Sophie Martyn, aged three, and her father Lee Martyn, aged 43.

Stephen Washington, aged 59, was also deceased. The final deceased person was Kate Shepherd, aged 66, who was injured at the scene and died later at Derriford Hospital.

As previously said by Devon & Cornwall Police, the firearm believed to have been used during the incident was legally held by the offender. The circumstances surrounding that have now been subject to a mandatory referral to the IOPC by Devon & Cornwall Police.