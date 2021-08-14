A woman from Workington has appeared at Carlisle Crown Court for sixteen fraud offences against an elderly vulnerable lady she cared for.

Paula Crickett, 49, of Pearl Road, Workington was sentenced to three years in prison.

The offences occurred over a five year period from 2015 to 2019, in that time Crickett had used the victim’s bank details to make purchases online, send herself money, paid for a holiday for her Son, withdrawing money as well as taking out a significant loan and credit cards in the victim’s name.

The amount totalled to over £20,000

Detective Constable Paul Hulse said “Crickett took advantage of her position of trust as a carer and took control of the victim’s bank account for her own gain.

“There were multiple purchases and withdrawals over a period of time in which Crickett used the money to buy items for her house, family and paid for a holiday for her son, she even phoned a well-known store card company pretending to be the victim.