A 15-year-old boy who died after being stabbed in the Monk Bretton area of Barnsley on Sunday has today been named as Loui Karl Phillips

Police were called at around 2pm on Sunday (8 August) following reports that a teenage boy had been stabbed on Fish Dam Lane.

On arrival officers found Loui with a stab wound to his chest. He was taken to hospital, where he remained in critical condition for several days. He sadly died on Thursday morning.

A post mortem examination carried out on Thursday evening concluded that he died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

His family have now formally identified him and have released this picture. They are being supported by our Family Liaison Officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

DCI Mark Oughton, Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Investigations are continuing and officers are working hard to piece together the events that led to a teenage boy losing in life in such tragic circumstances.