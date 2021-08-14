These two young men from Luton will now be spending time behind bars for their involvement in a stabbing in the town last year.

Rochun Aransibia, 21, of Wellfield Avenue, and Tarique Wong-Shaw, 22, of Surrey Street pleaded guilty to a number of offences and were jailed for a total of more than 10 years on Wednesday.

Officers were called at around 4.30pm on 14 September to reports that a teenager has been stabbed in Essex Close, Luton. Emergency services attended and the victim was taken to hospital.

Shortly afterwards, armed response officers spotted a black VW Golf, which the offenders had made off in, in Hatters Way, and pursued it as it was driving in a dangerous manner.

The Golf finally came to a stop in Spinney Road and Wong-Shaw was detained and taken into police custody, but Aransibia made off in the vehicle.

Spots of blood were found on the grey tracksuit that Wong-Shaw was wearing and when his rucksack was searched, three knives were recovered, two of which had blood on them.

Information came in from an off-duty police officer that Aransibia had been identified as a passenger in a Skoda Fabia located on Wellfield Avenue. He was arrested and taken into police custody.

Aransibia was sentenced to a total of four years and 11 months. He received four years and three months for one count of wounding with intent.

He will serve 13-and-a-half months for one count of having a bladed article, which will run concurrently, and a further eight months for one count of dangerous driving, which will run consecutively.

Wong-Shaw was sentenced to a total of five years and four months. He received four years and eight months for one count of wounding with intent.

He will serve 14-and-a-half months for one count of having a bladed article, which will run concurrently, and a further eight months for one count of possessing Class B drugs with the intent to supply, which will run consecutively.

IIt is important for anyone who has information on knife crime in their local community to report it to us, as this helps us to build a better picture of the hotspot areas we need to target to keep people safe.