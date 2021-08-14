Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate a missing man from Poole

Dorset Police received a report at 12.25pm on Friday 13 August 2021 raising concern for the welfare of 30-year-old Stephen Bateman.
Stephen is described as white, six feet one inch tall and of stocky build with brown or ginger short hair and a ginger beard. He was last seen wearing a white Jack & Jones T-shirt and Nike trainers.
Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Stephen has been very upset recently and we are carrying out a number of searches to try and locate him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.
“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Stephen, or a man matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police immediately.
“I would also like to appeal directly to Stephen if you see this – please make contact with us or your family so we can check that you are all right.”
Anyone with information or knowledge as to Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk, via email [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting incident number 13:286.