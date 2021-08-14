Officers are appealing for help from the public to locate a missing man from Poole

Dorset Police received a report at 12.25pm on Friday 13 August 2021 raising concern for the welfare of 30-year-old Stephen Bateman.

Stephen is described as white, six feet one inch tall and of stocky build with brown or ginger short hair and a ginger beard. He was last seen wearing a white Jack & Jones T-shirt and Nike trainers.

Chief Inspector Stuart Pitman, of Dorset Police, said: “We understand Stephen has been very upset recently and we are carrying out a number of searches to try and locate him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Stephen, or a man matching the description given, to please contact Dorset Police immediately.

“I would also like to appeal directly to Stephen if you see this – please make contact with us or your family so we can check that you are all right.”