Doncaster man jailed over racist video towards Priti Patel

Jake Henderson went viral in January this year after a snapchat video was sent of him using horrific racist language and verbal abuse towards Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Robert Cumming of Doncaster has also been jailed alongside Mr Henderson for reposting the snapchat video with the caption “Haters gonna be hating.”

Despite stating that this was a one off offence, other social media posts showing extremely homophobic, racist and sexist language made by Mr Henderson resurfaced after the video was shared via twitter by a third party.

An English Defence League hoodie was also found at Mr Henderson’s property, where he admitted he has attended a rally in the past.

On Thursday, District Judge Andrew Meachin sentenced Henderson to ten weeks in prison and Cumming to six weeks. They must both pay a £128 surcharge on their release.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Janine Smith said: “This video and the vile sentiments expressed targeted individuals and communities and caused widespread distress and concern.”