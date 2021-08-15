Section 60 order for Appleby to help officers prevent violence

Superintendent Matt Kennerley said:

“The police have information that there are a number of groups intending to travel to Appleby Horse Fair this weekend intent on causing serious violence as part of on-going feuds between different groups.

“This is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“In response to this information and to help keep people safe, a number of measures are to be implemented immediately.

“Policing resources will be increased in key areas and at key times.

“In addition, people are likely to see armed police in the Appleby area to allow such officers to respond swiftly and effectively to any potential situation that arises.”

The Constabulary is also implementing a Section 60 order under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994.

The order will began at 9.30am today (14 Aug) and will expire at 12.30am tomorrow morning (15 Aug).

The order is in place for the area as shown on the map.

The Section 60 will give officers enhanced stop and search powers, allowing officers to search people without needing to suspect that they may be carrying weapons.

Supt Kennerley said: “These powers will help our officers to keep people safe.

“However, I also urge anyone with information about potential disorder or any other type of criminality to contact the police.

“Anyone who is seeking to come to the Fair to act violently is no friend to those of us – including Appleby people and the Gypsy and Traveller people – who wish for the Horse Fair to be an enjoyable and safe environment for all.”