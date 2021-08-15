Seven ‘Bird’ e-scooters were found damaged in Canterbury

Information is sought after a number of e-scooters were vandalised in Canterbury.

Between Sunday 25 and Saturday 31 July, seven ‘Bird’ e-scooters were found damaged in the city.

The devices, which are suspected to have been damaged with an angle grinder, were found in Wincheap Park and Ride, Millers Field Car Park and the Victoria Memorial Ground, among other locations.

Anyone who has seen the scooters being damaged or has any information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/144931/21.

Witnesses who see any further incidents should report it via the Kent Police website, by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress.

You can also contact Crimestoppers in Kent anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or by filling in the online report form.