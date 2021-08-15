Police investigating the murder of a teenager in Tottenham are appealing for witnesses and information two weeks on from the attack that led to his death

Officers will be at the Lordship Recreation Ground, N17 during the afternoon of Sunday, 15 August and will be speaking to park users as they continue their enquiries.

A murder investigation was launched after 16-year-old Stelios Averkiou died in hospital on Tuesday, 10 August. Stelios had been found suffering stab injuries inside Lordship Recreation Ground at around 2.1 5pm on Sunday, 1 August.

A post-mortem examination took place on Friday, 13 August at Haringey Mortuary and gave a provisional cause of death as sharp force trauma to the left thigh.

Detective Chief Inspector Dan O’Sullivan from Specialist Crime is leading the investigation into Stelios’s murder and said:



“While work continues to piece together the exact circumstances of the events that led to Stelios being attacked, we have established that two male suspects were involved.

“Following the attack they made off towards the south end of Lordship Rec – one of them may have been on a bike.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the recreation ground from around 2pm on 1 August and who may have seen something that could assist this investigation to contact us immediately.

“You can speak to my team directly in the strictest of confidence, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – they will not ask for your name, or trace your IP address.

“A family have been left devastated by this incident and we need to ensure that those responsible are arrested and held to account – if you can help, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that could assist is asked to contact police on 020 8358 0200 or tweet @MetCC.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

There have been no arrests; enquiries continue.