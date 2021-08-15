Food cooking inside an oven caught alight after it was accidentally left unattended at a house in Beacon Road, Chatham

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the flames, before using a high pressured fan to clear the property of smoke. No casualties were reported. Following the incident, firefighters are reminding residents to keep looking while they are cooking, and to always switch off hot ovens, hobs or grills when leaving the room. It’s also handy to use a timer to remind you when your food is ready, and to stop it from burning.