At approximately 12.20pm on Saturday 14th August 2021 a two-vehicle collision occurred involving a Motorcycle and a car, on the B3344, at Dunley Cross,Chudleigh Knighton, Newton Abbot, Devon.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Derriford Hospital. The car driver sustained minor injuries.

Local officers as well as Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene. Once a forensic investigation had been conducted the road was re-opened

Any persons who witnessed the collision or has information regarding it – in particular any Dashcam footage, are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 101 quoting log number 472 14th August 2021.