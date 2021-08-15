First Pictures from the scene of Pensioner Murdered in Notting Hill Police have arrested a man in his 20’s

Police were called at approximately 2.10pm on Saturday, 14 August to reports of a disturbance in St Luke’s Road, W11.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.

A woman – believed aged in her 70s – was found inside an address suffering stab injuries; despite the best efforts of the emergency services she was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:56pm.

Her next of kin have been informed.

A man – aged in his 20s – was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He has been taken to the hospital for treatment to a minor injury.

No reports of any other injuries.

A crime scene remains in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD3950/14Aug.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.