BREAKING CAMDEN LONDON

Two girls gunned down in sick drive by shooting in Camden NW1 two other also injured

3 hours ago
2 Min Read
Screenshot at

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by bullets from a drive-by shooting in  Camden late on Saturday evening.

Armed Police and Paramedics were all scrambled to the Clarence Garden in NW1 at around 10pm on Saturday 14th August 2021.  A large crime scene has been put in after the random attack.

 

It has also been reported that a man has been stabbed in the same area whilst a block party was taking place.

A police helicopter was  flown over the area in an attempt to try and locate the offenders and the vehicle that made off from the scene

Witnesses have claimed that a speeding car drove past and opened fire from an automatic weapon fiving five shots.  One of these hit the girl who is understood to be in her teens,  A bystander who went to the aid of the young woman said there were around 5 loud bangs then a car whizzed around the corner. I watch the girl fall and cry out in pain and then ran over to help her. I just keep telling her that she was going o be alright I waited with her until the police turned up.

 

Police have put in a cordon at Clarence Gardens

UPDATE:

Four people are in hospital after  the  shooting in NW London Emergency service were called to Clarence Gardens NW1 just after 10 pm where they found two women with gunshot wounds, a man and a woman later self-presented at the hospital with suspected gunshot wounds

 