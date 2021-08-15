Four gunned down in sick drive by shooting in North West London

A woman has been rushed to hospital after she was hit by bullets from a drive-by shooting in Camden late on Saturday evening.

Armed Police and Paramedics were all scrambled to the Clarence Garden in NW1 at around 10pm on Saturday 14th August 2021. A large crime scene has been put in after the random attack.

It has also been reported that a man has been stabbed in the same area whilst a block party was taking place.

A police helicopter was flown over the area in an attempt to try and locate the offenders and the vehicle that made off from the scene

Witnesses have claimed that a speeding car drove past and opened fire from an automatic weapon fiving five shots. One of these hit the girl who is understood to be in her teens, A bystander who went to the aid of the young woman said there were around 5 loud bangs then a car whizzed around the corner. I watch the girl fall and cry out in pain and then ran over to help her. I just keep telling her that she was going o be alright I waited with her until the police turned up.

Police have put in a cordon at Clarence Gardens

A spokesman for the Met Police said:

Police were called shortly before 22:10hrs on Saturday, 14 August to reports of gunshots heard in the vicinity of Clarence Gardens, NW1

Officers, including firearms officers, attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service. Two women were treated at the scene for suspected gunshot injuries before being taken to the hospital.

A further man and a female later self-presented at the hospital with suspected gunshot wounds.

Officers await an update on the condition of all four.

A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area.

Enquiries continue.

At this early stage, there have been no arrests. This incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference Cad 7619/14Aug.

A Section 60 Order has been authorised across Camden borough from 23:36hrs on Saturday, 14 August until 07:00hrs on Sunday, 15 August.