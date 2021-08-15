A man has been charged as part of an investigation into the theft of a safe from Winchester Cathedral

David Rolfe, 40, of no fixed abode, has been charged with burglary other than dwelling – theft.
The charge relates to an incident at the cathedral at around 5pm on Monday 9 August.
A second man, a 35-year-old from Winchester, was also arrested as part of this investigation.
He was arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.
Rolfe has also been charged with separate offences of vehicle interference and common assault of an emergency worker and has appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.