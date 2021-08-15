An investigation is under way after police received a report a woman had been assaulted

The incident occurred around 5.15pm on Friday, 13 August 2021. The attack took place on the Drum Estate, Dalkeith.
Detectives have released an image of a man they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries
The man is described as a white male, 5ft 2 to 5ft 4, stocky build, slicked back dark hair wearing black.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image or who has any information regarding this incident is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2910 of 13 August, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.”