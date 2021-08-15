The family of police officer David Louden and his three-year-old son Harrison have paid tribute to the pair following their deaths in Kidderminster on Friday

The West Mercia Police officer was described as a “kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague”.

His son, Harrison, was remembered as a “happy, well-loved little boy”.

A statement from Mr Louden’s wife paid tribute to her husband and son, along with their wider family.

They said: “David was a kind, loving, considerate, amazing father, husband, son, brother, uncle, friend and colleague. Harrison was a happy, well-loved little boy.

“They will both be forever missed and loved.”

An investigation has been launched into the deaths, which are currently being treated as unexplained.

Police were called following concerns for their welfare.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said on Friday: “While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues.”

Neighbours spoke of their “shock” at the deaths, with one, who asked not to be named, saying: “I didn’t really know the occupants, they kept themselves to themselves.