Police have launched an investigation after a man was hospitalised in an assault in Sunderland in the early hours of Saturday morning

At about 3.45am police received a report that two men had got into an altercation with a 42-year-old woman on Holmeside in the city centre.

Her 32-year-old male partner then intervened and entered into a verbal altercation with the two men.

He has then been assaulted and taken to hospital with what is believed to be a single stab wound. He remains in hospital in stable condition and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Three male suspects – aged 31, 24 and 20 – were located a short time later and arrested on suspicion of assault.

They remain in custody at this time.

Police enquiries lead them to believe that two men had exited a nearby pub and started being verbally abusive to the victim’s partner with no provocation.

If you saw what happened, or have information that could assist police, then please get in touch with Northumbria Police.

You can report information by calling 101, quoting reference NP-20210814-0212.