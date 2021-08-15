A woman has been charged with murdering a three-year-old boy who was found with serious injuries at a home in Nottinghamshire

Leila Picker, 22, of Main Road, Jacksdale, was arrested earlier this week.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a house in Main Road, Jacksdale, on 7 August and found the boy, who was badly hurt.

He was taken to hospital but died two days later.

Detective Inspector Steve Wragg, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is a tragic incident that has seen a boy lose his life.

“We have been working hard to establish the circumstances around the boy’s death and have now charged a woman with murder.

“We would reassure the public that we believe the incident was isolated and contained within a house on Main Road, and that we are now not looking for anyone else as our investigation continues.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, who have asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”