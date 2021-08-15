A ‘monstrous’ child rapist who handed himself in after committing a series of sexual offences has been jailed

Robson Thompson, 25, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy in Nottinghamshire at a previous hearing.

However, he denied additional charges of sexual abuse of the same child. After a thorough investigation by detectives at Nottinghamshire Police, evidence found he had committed further offences.

Eventually Thompson pleaded guilty to rape of and two counts of sexual assault against the boy.

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with an additional 5 years on license at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Friday 13 August.

Thompson will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Constable Kerry Stringfellow, at Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thompson’s monstrous acts were disgraceful, predatory and vile.

“He knew what he was doing was sick and wrong but carried on regardless, committing a number of offences over a series of months.

“While he handed himself in, he attempted to claim that he was not guilty of further offences, we were committed to ensure that we could secure guilty pleas.

“Sexual assaults are among the most horrific acts anyone can commit and we take investigations into such offences very seriously.

“We work hard to give victims appropriate support and I would like to commend the victim and their family in this case for their bravery in what is a traumatic and awful time.

“It is so important that victims and survivors of sexual assaults report incidents to police so that we can investigate them thoroughly.