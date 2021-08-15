Shocked and appalled The dump bin behind Card Factory – www.cardfactory.co.uk – is filled almost to the brim with many hundreds of their unsold greetings cards

BUT ALL TORN IN HALF – why ? Birthdays, Christmas, Easter and all the other possible card-worthy celebrations, they’re all in there, all wasted.

There are five charity shops open and trading within 100 yards of this store who all could have used these cards to support their income, and on its website the company professes to support MacMillan Cancer Support and their own ‘Card Factory Foundation’ – is throwing away their unsold greetings cards doing anything to support these causes?