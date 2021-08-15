The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision on the B656 have paid tribute to him

A car and a motorcycle were in collision on the B656 London Road, between #Langley and #Hitchin , just before 2pm on Monday 2 August.

The rider of the motorcycle, Anthony Papworth, aged 30, from #Stevenage , sadly passed away at the scene.

Paying tribute to Anthony, his family said: “Anthony, with his loving partner Elise, was a proud father and step father of a family with three young children whom he loved dearly. “He was respected by all who knew him. “He made friends easily, and was true and loyal to his many friends

“Anthony was always there for other people. He was reliable and would give help to anyone. “He was full of life and could always see the funny side of a situation. “There was always laughter in his eyes and a smile on his face. “His humour and mischief will be missed. “He was taken at the happiest period of his life.

“We would like to say ‘Thank you’ to the amazing people who did everything they could to save Anthony’s life, and to those who have supported his family since the tragedy. “We do not know most of your names, but would like to express our gratitude to the motorcyclist who was travelling on the same road and arrived at the scene just after the accident giving assistance until the first police officers arrived to take over.

“Our thanks go to those same police officers, the ambulance crew and the air ambulance team, who did everything they could to keep Anthony alive, but tragically without success. “From that moment, even at the scene, we have been supported by a team from the Police Family Liaison Unit. “We cannot really say just how much we have appreciated them and how kind and supportive they have been. We are grateful to know that they will continue to be by our side in the coming months. “Words cannot properly express our feelings for all the messages, flowers and support we have received since the events of that tragic afternoon.”

Anthony’s partner Elise Bull, added her own tribute saying: “To me, he was an exemplary father, a doting step dad and a love I never thought I would find. “He found me at the lowest point in my life and made me feel whole again. We were a team and throughout almost six years of ups and downs we always knew we were better together than we were apart. “There aren’t enough words in the world to convey what he meant to us, as a Daddy and as a partner. He was so, so loved. He was everything. From teaching Jacob to tie his shoelaces, encouraging Lily to use Alexa to help with her maths homework and of course ensuring Joshy was donning a pair of boxing gloves before the age of two. “Every achievement, every milestone, every skill, he was unbelievably proud of them all. His unconditional love for myself and the children will never be forgotten and will stay with us always. I am forever grateful to him for giving us that. He found his peace with us. “Anthony’s kindness, his fierce loyalty, his thoughtfulness, his ability to have a chat with anybody from any walk of life, see the good in people, and his genuine personality, are just a handful of the redeeming features that endeared him to so many. “The void he leaves is so monumental, and there’s been days where that has threatened to engulf me. How do I carry on life without him? Then I look at Joshua. His Daddy’s twin, in looks, in mannerisms, they even walk the same. “Joshua changed Anthony’s life from the very beginning of his, their bond is something so special it’s enchanting. I carry on every day, for our little boy and for Lily and Jacob. “I know that he’s watching over us all and I hope that we will continue to make him as proud of us as we are of him.”

Detective Sergeant David Burstow, from the Serious Collisions Investigation Unit (SCIU), added: “Our thoughts remain with Anthony’s family at this difficult time. We would politely request that their privacy is respected. “We continue to investigate the incident and would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision, or the moments prior to it, who has not already come forward, to contact us. “If you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision, please review your footage to see if you have captured anything of note.”