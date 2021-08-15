Police in Bio Suits carrying operation was not terror related but a drugs raid at property in Brixton

Officers from the Met Police dressed in bio-hazard suits and breathing respirators raided a property in Brixton as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs.

TSG Designated search officers were seen in Acre Lane, Brixton, on Sunday afternoon.

Police say a search was executed alongside two other warrants, including one for a property that were intelligence-led

In a short statement the Metropolitan Police said: “Police in Lambeth conducted an operation to execute three warrants at residential properties in Acre Lane and Lakeview Road on Sunday August 15.

“The operation is part of an intelligence-led investigation into drugs supply and remains ongoing.

“The operation is not terror-related.”