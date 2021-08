Sadly a woman has died at a house fire on Daniel Close in Edmonton.



Firefighters found the body of a woman inside the property. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The fire badly damaged the two-storey terraced house.

The Brigade was called at 10.02pm and the fire was under control by 11.14pm Fire crews from Tottenham, Edmonton and Chingford fire station were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.