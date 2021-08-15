A woman remains in hospital with life-changing injuries after being attacked by her American bulldog

It is believed the dog turned on a child in the early hours of this morning and two women intervened. The pair were then repeatedly bitten on the face, arms and stomach at the house in Hoylake Crescent, Bilborough.

It is understood that the uncontrollable dog was then stabbed with a kitchen knife by another occupant in order to defend the people who were being attacked. It was then secured in the back garden before emergency services were called.

Both women needed hospital treatment and were transported by colleagues from the East Midlands Ambulance Service who subsequently informed Nottinghamshire Police at around 12.10am today.

An emergency vet also attended and was left with no other option but to immediately put the animal down due to the extent of its injuries.

Detective Inspector Jon Kerry, of Nottinghamshire’s criminal investigation department, said: “This was an incredibly distressing incident for everyone involved and we are making enquiries to establish how and why it happened.

“It’s devastating that a woman has suffered such serious injuries caused by her own pet but we can only be grateful that it didn’t result in far worse consequences had the animal been able to attack the child.