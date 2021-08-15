Armed Police find teenager with arm injury at Canning Town market incident

Police say they were called at approximately 6.10pm on Sunday, 15 August to reports of a fight in Ordnance Road, E16.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and found a male, believed aged 16, with a cut to the arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment; his condition is not thought to be serious.

Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

No arrests have been made

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5659/15Aug. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.