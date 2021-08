Peter Wedge was last seen in the Ramsgate Road area of Margate shortly before 2.30am on Sunday 15 August 2021, but is believed to have later travelled to the Lees area of Herne Bay.

The 61-year-old is described as being 5ft 11ins tall with a medium build and short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information that can help locate him is asked to call Kent Police on 101 quoting 15-0367.