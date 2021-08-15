Today police forces across the country remember Police Constable Andrew Harper who died on the 15 August 2019, he was killed in Sulhamstead, Berkshire whilst in the line of duty as he was responding to a report of burglary with another fellow office

Hampshire Officers assisted Thames Valley Police at the time by acting as additional resources for scene guards while providing general support during the investigation

Today marks two years on since his death and forced across the country have remembered PC Harper for his bravery in the line of duty.

Hampshire Police left a card in his memory which read; “To Andrew Police Constable 7605 Harper who fell close to this spot apprehending suspects, thinking of you and your loved ones taken far to soon from this world, sending love from the team at Yatley Police Station Hampshire Constabulary.”

Thames Valley police said; “On 15 August 2019, PC Andrew Harper attended reports of a burglary and later tragically died as a result of multiple fatal injuries caused when he was dragged along by a vehicle on the A4 Bath Road in Berkshire.