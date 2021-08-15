The Mayflower Park in Southampton was closed by police this morning after a number of pigeons were found dead following suspected ingestion of poison.

Although it is unknown the intentional target for the poison to have been laid it is clear that the placing of a seed-like substance in the car park area was intentional to cause harm to animals and widlife.

The police were called this morning by a concerned member of the public who had reported a number of dead pigeons in the park. Officers attended and cordoned off the access points awaiting Environmental Health Officers to attend.

Council workers were called in to carry out an extensive search of the parkland and located dead Pigeons in two areas of the park, and also a seed-like substance was found in the car park area which has since been cleared up along with the Pigeons.

The park has since re-opened just after lunchtime today.

A Southampton City Council representative has told us that Police called the council to reports of wildlife poisoning in the Mayflower park area. When the council arrived they located and removed Six dead pigeons from two areas with signs of poisoning. A seed-like substance was located in a car parking space within the parking area and all have been removed. Council workers have been at the park since this morning and searched the area thoroughly.

A local dog Walker who spoke with us today at the park said even though the park has re-opened they would avoid walking in the area as you just cannot be too sure it’s completely clear and safe.

Public Health England has been made aware of the discovery and the dead Pigeons and seed-like substances will be subject to further investigations and Toxicology work.

Leader of HART Wildlife Rescue Centre Paul Reynolds said; “We are devastated to hear about the poisoning of pigeons at Mayflower Park.

We have in the past released rescued pigeons back to Mayflower park after they had gotten themselves into trouble, as it has always been a friendly place for pigeons. The cruelty and disregard shown towards these birds, and indeed any other animals wild or domestic who could have ingested the same poison is unacceptable.

We hope the perpetrators are found and receive the maximum punishment available for causing such unnecessary suffering.

Do remember if you find an ill or injured wild animal within the vicinity of the park to follow the advice of public health England and if appropriate contact your nearest wildlife rescue centre or veterinary practice for advice”