Kent Police was called to St Richard’s Road in Deal at around 8.20pm on Sunday 15 August 2021 to a report a man was in possession of a weapon at a private residential address.

Local patrols, and armed officers, attended and assistance was also provided by the National Police Air Service.

A man has since been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

A knife has also been seized as part of enquiries.