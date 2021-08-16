Seven men have been arrested during the latest crackdown on organised crime and the supply of drugs in #Maidstone

The suspects were detained during a series of simultaneous search warrants at properties in the town,

Officers from the Maidstone Community Safety Unit were assisted by colleagues from CID as they entered commercial premises in Gabriel’s Hill, as well as three nearby residential properties. Two further warrants were executed at addresses in Upper Fant Road and Snowdon Avenue.

Initial searches have led to the seizure of quantities of cash and mobile phones. A Taser device has also been recovered. The suspects have all been taken into custody in connection with drugs supply offences.

District Commander, Chief Inspector Gary Woodward said: ‘Today’s activity in and around Maidstone town centre is just another part of our ongoing long-term strategy in identifying and arresting criminals who wrongly believe they can operate on our streets with impunity.