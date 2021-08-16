Police  are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a couple sadly died in a collision on the M6 motorway

Officers were called at around 4pm on the 12th August 2021 to reports of a crash involving a Mazda 3 on the northbound side of the carriageway between junction 32 and 33.

The driver, a man in his 30s, and a front-seat passenger, a woman in her 20s, both from Derby, were both sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The couple’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts remain with them at this time.

The northbound carriageway was closed for several hours while collision investigators attended the scene.

We are now appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.

Sgt Craig Booth of Lancashire Police Tactical Operations team said: “These are very sad and tragic circumstances and my thoughts are with the couple’s loved ones at this time.

“The vehicle involved has left the M6 Northbound carriageway and crashed into some adjacent woodland. While our investigation into the circumstances is very much ongoing there are not thought to be any other vehicles involved.

“I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage to please get in touch to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation is asked to contact us on 101 quoting log number 1125 of August 12th.